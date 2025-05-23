Abd al-Rahman Shadid, a senior official in Hamas, has called on Palestinians to resist what he described as 'increasing violence by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.' His remarks followed an incident in the PA village of Burqin, west of Ariel, where several vehicles were reportedly set on fire by Israeli rioters.

Shadid claimed that these actions are part of a broader strategy by the Israeli government, which he accused of seeking to annex Judea and Samaria and displace its Palestinian Arab residents. He referred to the riots as “barbaric terrorist attacks,” asserting they occur with the support of the Israeli military and what he labeled as an “extremist Zionist government.”

He also criticized what he described as a lack of response from the broader Arab and Islamic world, particularly in light of ongoing tensions in the Gaza Strip.

Despite the violence, Shadid expressed confidence in the resilience of the Palestinian Arab people, stating that Israeli attacks would only strengthen their resolve to remain on their land and continue their struggle.

He concluded by calling for the formation of local defense committees to resist Israel, encouraging an escalation of resistance efforts to disrupt Israeli plans and ensure the safety of Palestinian communities.