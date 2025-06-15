The IDF announced on Sunday morning the activation of the newly formed Gilad Division (96), the army’s new eastern division, as part of a broader strategic reorganization under Central Command.

Central Command head Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth and Division Commander Brig. Gen. Oren Simcha conducted a situational assessment and field tour earlier in the day, joined by senior officers from the division and its combat brigades.

During the briefing, Brig. Gen. Simcha outlined the readiness of the forces to assume operational control of the sector. The reinforcements that were presented included Reserve Brigade 551 and reserve Commando fighters.

Maj. Gen. Bluth described the division’s establishment and the acceleration of its operational responsibility as a “historic event” driven by a clear operational necessity. “We are living through decisive and historic days in which the IDF is achieving significant results across all fronts, including recent operations in Iran. We must excel in our defensive mission and remain vigilant against our enemies. The formation of the Gilad Division is one of the critical lessons learned from October 7,” he stated.

Bluth added: “We are seizing a strategic opportunity and addressing a key operational need with the division’s assumption of responsibility. Its very creation carries both operational and historic significance. We continue to operate across the entire Central Command arena — strong in defense and excelling in offensive and counterterror activities.”

Meanwhile, intensive counterterror activity continues in the Judea and Samaria Division. Overnight, security forces arrested 25 wanted suspects across the region. Among those apprehended was a terrorist cell captured in the Shechem (Nablus) area by IDF elite Duvdevan Unit fighters. Weapons, including an M16 rifle, were confiscated.

Operations are also ongoing in the Hebron area of Judea and in Azzun, located in the Ephraim Brigade sector. Over 100 suspects have been interrogated, some over suspected ties to Iran, while others — former security prisoners — were warned against returning to terrorist activity.