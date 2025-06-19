On Thursday morning, following an Iranian missile barrage, a piece of missile debris the size of a bus fell in a central location in Samaria. Since the start of the war, over 100 missile fragments and intercept debris have fallen in the Samaria area, some of which are the size of a bus.

The Samaria Regional Council reports that tens of thousands of people in settlements are without protection, with entire neighborhoods of old and vulnerable buildings lacking both reinforced rooms ("mamad" rooms) and shelters. Despite repeated requests from the council to the relevant authorities in recent years, no response has been received from the government, and there are no protected spaces in these areas.

Across Judea and Samaria, tens of thousands of people are in the same situation. In recent days, numerous pieces of Iranian missile fragments and intercept debris have fallen in Samaria, including one that landed in a schoolyard in a settlement, another in a synagogue, and several falling on cars and homes throughout the region.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, criticized the Ministry of Defense, stating: "The fact that protection has not been provided to the central settlements borders on irresponsibility. Immediate budget allocation for fortification in the Samaria settlements should be made, similar to the model recently implemented for residents along other frontline areas in Israel, which are eligible for 132,000 NIS per family for protection, based on proximity to the frontline."

He demands that the fortification policy be aligned with the model for other frontline residents or, at the very least, for the government to immediately start providing mamads and public shelters for the tens of thousands of people left unprotected.

Dagan added: "Tens of thousands of people in Judea and Samaria, which has become Israel's missile target zone, are without protection. Every night, intercept debris falls on homes, yards, and vehicles. We expect the government, in these difficult times, to approve the construction of public shelters as required and as has been done throughout the country. I call on the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister to approve an emergency plan for funding protective buildings in young settlements, and to approve a fortification plan in the format of the 'Northern Shield' program for the residents of Judea and Samaria, who are a frontline for all intents and purposes."

"Residents of Samaria, who are on the frontline against both Palestinian Authority terrorism and Iran, remain exposed without basic protection. Those living 5 km from the Palestinian Authority are just as much a frontline as those living 5 km from the northern or southern border. If the security establishment defines Judea and Samaria as a front, it is clear to any reasonable person that the residents of Judea and Samaria are part of the front and should be treated accordingly."

"In Samaria, there are hundreds of families living in buildings without mamads, some in settlements experiencing fire, infiltration, and attempted terror attacks. We are on the frontline for all intents and purposes - and it is time the state recognizes this, including in its budget. A child’s life in Samaria is no less valuable."

He warned that this policy distortion could come at a heavy cost: "We demand from the government: Fund the fortifications - before the next disaster. This is not a political matter. It is a national responsibility."