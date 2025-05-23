Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed the IDF not to call up Democrat Party Chairman Yair Golan for reserve duty again, following his accusations against IDF soldiers.

"The accusations are reckless and false - they cannot be passed over," Katz said. Golan will also be banned from entering IDF bases.

During an interview on Tuesday with Kan Reshet Bet radio, Golan stated, "A sane country doesn't kill babies as a hobby. srael is on its way to being a pariah, a South Africa once was, if it doesn't return to sanity."

He also stated that "a sane country doesn't fight a war against civilians, it doesn't aim to expel a population."

According to Golan, "This government is full of people who have no connection to Judaism. Vengeful types, lacking sense, morals, and the ability to manage a country during an emergency. This endangers our very existence."

Golan’s remarks have drawn strong condemnation from members of the coalition, with calls for him to retract his statements and issue an apology to IDF soldiers and their families. Golan, however, has stood firm, maintaining that his criticism targets the government’s policies and not the military.