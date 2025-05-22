השהה נגן

Footage surfaced on Thursday evening showing Democrat Party Chairman Yair Golan in a confrontation with an elderly protester in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel.

The protester shouted at Golan, who served in the past as IDF Deputy Chief of Staff, "Remove your ranks." Golan responded by confronting the older gentleman and even pushed him until a police officer separated them.

Religious Zionist Party Chairman commented on the footage: "The true and violent face of Yair Golan continues to be exposed. It began with calling the pioneers of Homesh sub-human, continued with inciting against IDF soldiers, calling them baby killers, and ended with a physical confrontation with an elderly man."