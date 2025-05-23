DC killer could face death penalty

The suspect accused of murdering two Israeli diplomats in a terrorist shooting at a Jewish Museum in the Washington D.C. area could face the death penalty, Interim U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro announced.

Elias Rodriguez, 31, of Chicago, has been charged with the fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy staff members, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on May 21. The charges include two counts of first-degree murder, murder of foreign officials, and multiple firearm-related offenses. If convicted, Rodriguez could face the death penalty.

According to court documents, Rodriguez legally transported a firearm from Illinois to Washington, D.C., and purchased a ticket to the event at the museum shortly before the attack. During his arrest, he reportedly shouted pro-Palestinian slogans and later expressed admiration for a protester who self-immolated outside the Israeli Embassy in 2024.

The FBI is investigating the attack as a potential hate crime and act of terrorism. Authorities are examining a manifesto allegedly authored by Rodriguez, which criticizes Israeli actions in Gaza and calls for armed protest.

The victims, Lischinsky and Milgrim, were both staffers at the Israeli Embassy and were reportedly planning to become engaged. Their deaths have prompted international condemnation and heightened concerns about antisemitic violence.

Rodriguez is currently in custody, with a preliminary court hearing scheduled for June 18.