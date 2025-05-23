The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce called for action against groups expressing sympathies for the Hamas terrorist organization following Wednesday night's deadly shooting attack at a Jewish Museum in the Washington DC area.

"It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce extends its deepest condolences to the Israeli Embassy, the State of Israel, and the Jewish nation. We are collectively mourning the tragic loss of two cherished souls, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, who were callously murdered by individuals aligned with pro-Hamas sympathies in front of the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, on the night of May 21, 2025," the organization stated.

The OJCC statement continued, "The pain reverberating through our communities is immeasurable. Words fail to capture the depths of anguish felt by every Jewish heart as we grapple with this senseless loss. In this time of grieving, we stand united in our resolve to remember Yaron and Sarah—both innocent victims of an abhorrent act of violence—and to honor their memory. This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the ever-present threat posed by extremist ideologies. We call upon the governments of Western nations to recognize the dangerous reality of sympathizing with organizations like Hamas. It is imperative for these governments to cease any actions or rhetoric that may inadvertently embolden those who seek to harm Israel and the Jewish people. The promotion of anti-Israel sentiment must be curtailed, as it only serves to empower aggressors while further victimizing those who are attacked."

"The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce urgently calls for a decisive response against pro-Hamas groups operating within the United States. We implore the U.S. government to take immediate action, including dismantling these groups and holding their leaders accountable for any activities that promote domestic terrorism. It is critical that we ensure the safety and security of all citizens and prevent such tragedies from occurring again on American soil.

"In solidarity, we stand with the families of Yaron and Sarah, the Israeli community, and all who advocate for peace and justice. It is our shared responsibility to strive for a future where violence and animosity are replaced by understanding and harmony, while demanding the prosecution of those guilty of planning and executing this horrific act of Terror on U.S. soil," the statement concluded.