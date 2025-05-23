Palestinian Arab sources reported that around 40 right-wing activists entered the village of Bruqin in Samaria overnight Thursday and set fire to several residential homes, vehicles, and other property in the area. No injuries were reported, but damage was caused to property.

According to Kan 11 News, it is believed that the incident was a "price tag" attack carried out in retaliation for last week's shooting attack, in which Tze’ela Gaz was murdered by a terrorist from the village, who was later eliminated by IDF forces.

A security source told Kan 11 News that IDF troops were dispatched to the scene, but by the time they arrived, the activists had already left the area.

The source stated that it took the forces approximately 20 minutes to reach the village. The IDF announced that an investigation has been launched to examine the circumstances of the delayed arrival and the preparedness of the troops.

It was further reported that the regional brigade had made prior preparations for the possibility of retaliatory actions by Israeli civilians following the murder, including increased patrols in the area of Bruqin.