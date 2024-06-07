At the scene of the fire

A group of approximately 40 Israeli civilians entered the Palestinian city of Burqa, near Shechem this afternoon and set fire to several vehicles.

According to local social media, the incident began with a dispute between groups of Israeli and Palestinian shepherds.

No one was reported wounded in the incident. Israeli security forces arrived to control the fire and separate the two parties.

This is the second such incident in less than 24 hours. Last night, a large group of Israelis entered the Palestinian city of Qusra and burned numerous buildings, vehicles, and agricultural areas.