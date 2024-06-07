A group of Israelis entered the Palestinian Arab village of Qusra, near Shechem (Nablus), on Thursday night and clashed with local residents in a confrontation that included mutual stone-throwing.

As the confrontation escalated, the Israelis began burning nearby vehicles, houses, and the farmland surrounding the city.

IDF forces who arrived to control the incident were reportedly attacked with stones and fired in the air to disperse the crowds.

The background for the incident is suspected to be the series of recent arson attacks against Israeli farms and the anniversary of the deaths of Harel Masoud and Nachman Mordoff, who were murdered in a shooting attack at Eli Junction.

The IDF has not yet commented on the incident.