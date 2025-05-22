Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered that all Israeli delegation members in Doha, Qatar, for the hostage negotiations return to Israel.

Even the lower-level officials who are in Qatar were ordered to return to Israel. The recall comes as the negotiations hit a dead end.

Hamas demands that the end of the war be anchored in a UN Security Council resolution and that the Americans provide clear guarantees for that. In addition, the terror organization demands that US Envoy Steve Witkoff sign the agreement. Israel rejects the demands and claims that they do not appear in Witkoff's outline.

Israel wishes to reach a gradual deal that would release some of the hostages in return for a temporary ceasefire. The gaps between the sides remain substantial, and despite US pressure, no breakthrough was reached.

The Hostages Families Forum commented: "his news brings us immense pain—pain that has persisted for 594 days—but we will not break, and we will not despair, we will continue to fight until the last hostage returns. We cannot abandon our loved ones. Together with the people of Israel, we stand united in our call for every hostage's return and an end to this war.

"As conditions worsen for the 58 remaining hostages—some fighting for survival, others denied proper burial—we recognize this historic moment under President Trump's leadership. Time is running out. The hostages cannot wait. The war must end. There can be no victory—Hamas cannot be defeated—as long as they hold even one hostage."