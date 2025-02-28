North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the test-launch of a strategic cruise missile and ordered full preparedness for nuclear strikes, Reuters reported, citing North Korea’s official news agency, KCNA.

The move was aimed at ensuring the most effective defense for the country, according to the report.

The missile test served as a warning to "enemies, who are seriously violating the security environment of the (country) and fostering and escalating the confrontation environment," KCNA stated. It also showcased "readiness of its various nuke operation means."

"What is guaranteed by powerful striking ability is the most perfect deterrence and defence capacity," KCNA quoted Kim as saying. He further stressed that "it is the responsible mission and duty of the DPRK's nuclear armed forces to permanently defend the national sovereignty and security with the reliable nuclear shield by getting more thorough battle readiness of nuclear force and full preparedness for their use."

The missile was launched on Wednesday over waters off the west coast of the Korean Peninsula, according to the report. North Korea has been developing strategic cruise missiles for years, aiming to equip them with nuclear warheads. Unlike ballistic missiles, these weapons do not fall under the UN Security Council’s formal bans and tend to trigger less international condemnation.

The test comes almost a month after Kim urged an expansion of the country's nuclear capabilities.

North Korea upped its rhetoric in 2024 and staged dozens of launches of missiles. In early November, North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the East Sea, just days after it announced it tested an intercontinental ballistic missile , prompting condemnation from the South, the United States and Japan.

In mid-September, North Korea fired a salvo of short-range ballistic missiles.

Although Kim did not specify any country while issuing his latest warning, he has maintained a confrontational stance against the United States and South Korea. This comes despite past outreach efforts from President Donald Trump, who held historic summits with Kim during his first term and recently stated that he would "reach out to him again."