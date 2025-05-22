As US-Iran nuclear talks falter over enrichment, Israel is reportedly readying for a potential swift and sustained military campaign against Iranian nuclear facilities. Israeli intelligence now believes a deal is unlikely, prompting concerns about a closing operational window for a successful strike.

Israel is reportedly preparing for a rapid military strike against Iran's nuclear facilities should negotiations between the United States and Iran collapse, according to two Israeli sources knowledgeable of the ongoing discussions, as reported by Axios.

This development comes as the Israeli intelligence community's assessment shifted recently from anticipating a nuclear deal to believing talks could soon break down.

One Israeli source indicated that the military believes its operational window for a successful strike could soon close, necessitating swift action if negotiations fail. Both sources corroborated a CNN report from Tuesday confirming that the Israel Defense Forces have been conducting exercises and other preparations for a potential strike in Iran.

"There was a lot of training and the US military sees everything and understands Israel is preparing," one source told Axios.

An Israeli source further noted, "Bibi is waiting for the nuclear talks to collapse and for the moment Trump will be disappointed about the negotiations and open to giving him the go ahead," referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, a US official informed Axios that the Trump administration is concerned Netanyahu might proceed with a strike even without presidential approval.

The fifth round of US-Iran nuclear talks is scheduled to take place in Rome. Earlier negotiations encountered a roadblock over Iran's demand for domestic enrichment capability.

Israeli sources cautioned that any potential strike on Iran would not be a single event but rather a military campaign lasting at least a week, an operation described as highly complex and perilous for both Israel and the broader region.