US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee commented in a special interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on the concerns regarding the United States’ nuclear negotiations with Iran.

The full interview with Huckabee will be broadcast on Thursday.

"They're not going to have a nuclear weapon. They've got to agree to total dismantlement and complete loss of capability. They're not going to have enriched uranium, centrifuges, and reactors. You don't get any clearer than that. If the Iranians think they can gain Donald Trump, they've never dealt with him," said Huckabee.

He insists that Israel is free to decide to attack Iran if it feels it needs to. "America is not telling Israel how to defend itself against the existential threat that Iran has posed to them for forty-something years. The Iranians haven't changed their message, they still chant 'death to Israel' and 'death to America.' I want Americans to remember that their aspiration doesn't end at the Mediterranean."

Asked why the US would sit with an entity that seeks to destroy it, he replies, "You have to give it a chance. You have to show the world that you have given the Iranians an opportunity to act like civilized people, to show that they want to be real neighbors in the world."