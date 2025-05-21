Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha responded to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's press conference this evening (Wednesday).

"Netanyahu's statements are a continuation of the policy of evasion. His conditions and dictates are completely rejected - we will not give up our weapons and we completely refuse the demand to exile the resistance leadership from the Gaza Strip," the spokesman claimed.

In his remarks, Netanyahu stated that "if there is a chance for a temporary ceasefire to bring back hostages, we are ready for it."

In the meantime, he stated that Israel will continue to hit Hamas with full force. "Operation Gideon's Chariots began three days ago. Ask the residents of Sderot and the Gaza envelope - their houses are shaking from the force of the IDF's fire."

The Prime Minister declared: "Our forces are seizing more and more territories in Gaza. At the end, all of the territories in the Gaza Strip will be under Israeli security control."