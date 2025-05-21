החשוד ביריקה על קצינה מועבר לכלא ביטחוני ללא קרדיט

Israel Prison Service Commissioner (IPS) Kobi Yaakobi on Wednesday ordered that the suspect who allegedly spat on an IDF officer on a Ramat Gan bus be classified as a security prisoner, even though the charges against him are criminal.

Per the order, the suspect's imprisonment conditions have been changed, and he was transferred from a criminal prison to a security prison.

The semi-rare move reflects on the severity with which the IPS sees the incident and its circumstances.

The Palestinian Arab from Huwara was filmed on Sunday spitting on a female IDF officer while travelling on a bus in Ramat Gan. Later, he turned himself in to the IDF Civil Administration, which handed him over to the security forces for interrogation.