An unusual incident occurred this morning (Sunday) on Herzl Street in Ramat Gan, when a 20-year-old young man, believed to be of Arab origin, spat at an IDF officer who was traveling with him on the same bus line.

The incident was first reported on the Facebook page of social media activist Yoav Eliasi ("Hatzel"), where a video from a security camera was posted documenting the moment of the attack. In the video, the suspect is seen spitting at the officer without any provocation just before getting off at the bus stop and fleeing the bus.