Minister Ofir Sofer addressed Jewish leaders from 80 communities worldwide in Jerusalem, emphasizing Jewish unity, rising antisemitism, and a surge in aliyah amid Israel’s ongoing war.

At a time when the State of Israel faces a complex, multi-front war, Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer delivered a stirring speech at the World Zionist Congress held this week in Jerusalem. The event brought together dozens of Jewish leaders and representatives from over 80 communities around the globe, united under the banner of Jewish resilience and solidarity in the face of rising antisemitism.

“Israel is in the midst of a complex, multi-front war,” Minister Sofer said in his opening. “We all pray for our brave soldiers on the front lines, and for the swift and safe return of all the hostages.”

Reflecting on the state of the war, he noted: “In the past nineteen months, we have seen significant achievements on both the southern and northern fronts. We believe we will also see progress on additional—and even distant—fronts.”

Sofer praised the global Jewish community for its heartfelt show of support: “One of the most powerful expressions of this unity is the hundreds of lone soldiers who crossed oceans to enlist in the IDF—some of whom paid a very heavy price.”

The Minister stressed that aliyah during wartime is a deeply symbolic act: “Making aliyah in these times sends a strong message to our enemies: we are strong, we are growing stronger, and above all—we are united.”

He reported a marked rise in aliyah since the war began, particularly from Western countries: “This summer, we are expecting twice as many aliyah flights from France compared to last year. In London, we’ve recorded a 71% increase in new aliyah files opened.”

Minister Sofer also shared the ministry’s new approach to immigrant support, aimed at transforming bureaucracy into genuine partnership. Initiatives include personal guidance for every immigrant, rental subsidies, reduced home-buying taxes, and a dramatic streamlining of professional licensing processes.

“As a result, more than 500 doctors from around the world have already arrived in Israel in 2024,” he said. “They are working in our hospitals and helping to rebuild Israel’s northern and southern regions.”

In closing, Sofer delivered a message of unity and purpose: “Aliyah is a foundational value of Zionism. It is the essence of the Jewish return to Zion. Israel is the home of every Jew. Israel needs you. We need you. And we are waiting for you.”