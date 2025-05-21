מציינים את יום ההולדת השני של דוד קוניו בשבי מטה משפחות החטופים

Sharon Cunio published a video to mark her husband David's birthday, featuring herself, a Hamas captivity survivor, David's brother Eitan, and David's close friend Yarden Bibas.

"Emma and Yuli need their father David in order to heal from their captivity,” Sharon said. “My beloved David is marking his second birthday today in captivity, in a dark tunnel, without us, surrounded only by the sounds of war.”

“David misses Emma and Yuli, and they miss him. Not a day goes by without them asking, “When will Daddy come back from Gaza? They need their father to heal. To recover. To rebuild trust.”

“And him?,” she added, “He’s not here. And I’m consumed by longing for the man I love, the one I cannot live without. Every day he doesn’t return deepens their wound - and mine.”

“Emma and Yuli need their father, alive. Breathing. At home. And I need my husband here with me.

Bring him back, before the heartbreak becomes a scar that will never fade,” Sharon ended.