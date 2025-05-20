The Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, today (Tuesday) conducted a situation assessment and field tour in the Gaza Strip with the Commander of the Southern Command, Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, the Commander of Division 98, Maj. Gen. Guy Levy, and other commanders.

Chief of Staff Zamir outlined the progress of the ongoing military operation, emphasizing both the achievements thus far and the continued objectives of the campaign in Gaza.

"Hamas has been defeated, but the campaign, unfortunately, is not yet complete," Zamir stated. "Several weeks ago, we launched Operation 'Strength and Sword' with the aim of creating better conditions for the return of our hostages, to harm Hamas, and to defeat it in the places where we operated."

According to Zamir, IDF forces have succeeded in eliminating hundreds of terrorists, dividing the Gaza Strip, capturing the strategically significant Morag Corridor, clearing the Rafah area, and expanding the security buffer zone. "In doing so, we strengthened the defense of our communities," he noted.

Zamir announced that the IDF is entering the next phase of the operation. "Hamas will pay the price for its refusal - it will encounter firepower, we will expand the maneuver, occupy additional areas, clear and destroy the terror infrastructure until it is defeated," he said. "We are defending ourselves, and for that we must attack. We cannot protect ourselves by defense alone without removing the threat from the other side of the border."

Addressing the families of the kidnapped Israelis, Zamir expressed deep empathy and reaffirmed the army's commitment. "I am aware of the concern and shock of the families of the kidnapped and the questions raised by the combination of targets. I and all IDF soldiers will continue to work tirelessly until all our kidnapped are released. Hamas has one option, and that is to release our kidnapped. If there is an agreement, the IDF will know how to adjust its activities accordingly."

Responding to criticism from left-wing politician and chairman of the Democrats party, Yair Golan, Zamir defended the integrity and conduct of the Israeli military. "The IDF operates at all times in accordance with the values ​​of the IDF, the law and international law, while uncompromisingly safeguarding the security of the State of Israel and its citizens. Any statement that casts doubt on the values ​​of our actions and the morality of our fighters is baseless."