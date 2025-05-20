In a moving ceremony held on Tuesday at the Knesset, Health Minister Uriel Busso presented the 2024 Minister of Health Shield for Volunteerism to individuals, organizations, and physicians in recognition of their exceptional contributions—many rendered during the ongoing "Iron Swords" War.

This year marks the first time the award has been extended to physicians from the Diaspora who independently traveled to Israel to support and reinforce the nation’s healthcare system during times of crisis.

The event was attended by senior officials including Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar Siman Tov, Deputy Director General Dr. Sefi Mendlovic, Chairwoman of the Advisory Committee Miriam Peretz, representatives of medical institutions, and other dignitaries. Special focus was placed on the ethos of volunteerism during emergencies and wartime.

Among those honored were medical personnel who continued their work under extreme conditions of danger and bereavement, including staff from Soroka, Shlomi, Ichilov, Si'ach Sod, and Sheba medical centers.

Organizations recognized included United Hatzalah, Yad Tamar, Magen L’Choleh, and the Coalition of Religious Organizations, all of which provided vital medical, emotional, and communal assistance under challenging circumstances.

The Shield was also awarded to several Diaspora physicians, such as Dr. Shelley Tepper from the US, who assisted in body identification efforts, and Dr. Ari Greenwald from Canada, who served in emergency rooms and established an international collaborative among physicians.

Soroka Medical Center received particular commendation for mobilizing hundreds of volunteers and maintaining operations under the threat of missile attacks.

During the ceremony, Health Minister Busso stated: “Volunteering is not merely a value—it is a foundational element of the healthcare system. It is the heart that brings warmth, trust, and reassurance in times of hardship. This year, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to the physicians from the Diaspora who came not as an act of charity, but out of a sense of Jewish and human solidarity. Their actions are a source of deep admiration and hope.”

The awardees were selected by a public committee chaired by Israel Prize laureate Miriam Peretz, who reviewed numerous nominations from across Israel and the global Jewish community.