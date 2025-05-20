Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani spoke at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday about the negotiations between Israel and Hamas and blamed Israel for the failure of the most recent round of negotiations.

"There is a fundamental gap between the two parties. One party is looking for a partial deal that might have the possibility to lead to a comprehensive deal, and the other party is looking for a one-off deal to end the war and to get all the hostages out," the Prime Minister stated, "We couldn't bridge this fundamental gap with whatever proposals we have provided given the past experiance of the first deal that collapsed."

According to al-Thani, "We are stuck in a situation where if this (intensified Israeli military) operation begins, it is just going to postpone the diplomatic conclusion of the war, which will only end diplomatically, from our point of view. It will just cost us a death toll on the Palestinian side and on the hostages' side."

He attacked Israel, stating: "The continuation of this campaign and this behavior, not only in Gaza, but in the West Bank (Judea and Samaria), Lebanon, and Syria, is becoming unbearable." The Qatari Prime Minister claimed that such actions will only "fuel the narrative of extremism and terrorism."

Following the remarks, Jerusalem is considering recalling its negotiations team from Doha as early as today. Instead of the negotiations team, Israel will leave a low-level working team in Qatar to continue following developments.