Three IDF soldiers received suspended prison sentences this week after they refused to enter the Gaza Strip for another maneuver.

The active duty soldiers from the 50th Battalion had already completed two years and eight months of service. Per the extension of military service according to the new guidelines, their compulsory service was extended by four months.

The battalion's soldiers, who have already served 15 months in the Gaza Strip, were transferred to Judea and Samaria three months ago.

Three of the soldiers were punished after they refused to participate in another maneuver in Gaza, while eight others initially refused but later changed their minds and were not punished.

The incident comes amid complaints by soldiers about the burden imposed on them, especially amid the extension of their compulsory service period and the continuously growing operational load since the war began.