Israel's Health Ministry on Wednesday issued a voluntary recall for Maya brand candy-covered chocolates.

"Maya Food Industries Ltd. wishes to inform the public that in the following product, Chocolate Lentils Pack - 'Adashai Shukolad,' the presence of food coloring E171 (Titanium Dioxide) was found."

The food coloring in question has been banned for use under Israeli law since 2023, the company added, noting that it is currently collecting the product from store shelves.

The recall affects only the products bearing a "best before" date of October 29, 2025, Maya added. They are sold in packages of eight, with each smaller package containing 20 grams of product.

The affected barcode is 7290015347990.

"The company requests that consumers who have purchased this product do not consume it and contact the company’s customer service center," the statement added. "Maya Food Industries has notified the Food Service Department at the Ministry of Health and is acting in coordination with them."

"For any questions, please contact the company’s customer service at 02-5357991 or via the website: www.maya-foods.com."