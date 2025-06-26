More than 300 IDF soldiers, many of them reservists who have been on duty for months, gathered Tuesday night for a barbecue event that aimed to offer both comfort and appreciation during one of the military’s most difficult weeks.

The gathering, held amid a backdrop of grief after seven IDF soldiers were killed earlier that day, was organized with the help of Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu, who was involved in planning the evening alongside supporters from the Miami Jewish community, said the goal was to show soldiers that “Am Yisrael stands with them with pride, love, and endless gratitude.”

“This was just a small way for my family and me to show our deep appreciation to the heroes who are protecting our nation day and night", Yair Netanyahu said, "These soldiers are our brothers, our friends — they’re family. We wanted them to know they’re not alone, and that Am Yisrael stands with them with pride, love, and endless gratitude.”

The barbecue, which included live music and speeches, became an emotional evening for soldiers and organizers alike. Several attendees said the timing of the event gave it added significance.

“We cried earlier today,” one soldier said. “And we’ll cry again tomorrow. But tonight reminded us that we still have something to fight for.”

The evening included a surprise performance by Gal Adam, brother of Israeli singer Omer Adam, as well as artist Mor Reveii. Organizers said the goal was to lift spirits — even briefly — and remind soldiers that moments of joy and unity can serve as a form of resilience.

Another reservist present described the impact such gestures can have. “In a time when our soldiers are stretched thin — emotionally, physically, and spiritually — this kind of love matters. It reminds us why we do what we do,” he said.

While private support initiatives for soldiers have become increasingly common since the start of the war, this event stood out both for its scale and for the personal involvement of Yair Netanyahu. According to several attendees, he worked quietly behind the scenes to ensure the evening would go ahead, securing support from donors in Miami and coordinating key elements of the program.

“This isn’t about politics,” one organizer said. “It’s about showing our soldiers that they’re not alone.”

The gathering came at a time when many in the country are grappling with fatigue, loss, and uncertainty. But for a few hours Tuesday night, music, food, and fellowship offered a reminder of the national unity that continues to hold firm — even as the toll of war grows heavier.

As one soldier put it: “We know what we’re fighting for. Nights like this help us remember it.”