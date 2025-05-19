The Washington Post reported on Monday that officials from President Donald Trump's administration have conveyed a message to Israel, indicating that if the war in Gaza does not come to an end, the United States may withdraw its support.

According to the report, a source familiar with the matter stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "sold the idea of resuming aid in the Sunday night cabinet meeting by saying it was only a technicality."

The report further claimed that pressure from President Trump has intensified in recent days, as Israel mobilizes tens of thousands of reservists and escalates its airstrikes in Gaza.

“Trump’s people are letting Israel know, ‘We will abandon you if you do not end this war,’” the source said. “Politically, as in the past, Netanyahu has a way to do that, with a huge majority in the Knesset and in Israel, but he does not have the political will.”