Five United Nations humanitarian aid trucks carrying humanitarian aid, including baby formula, entered the Gaza Strip on Monday via the Kerem Shalom crossing, following authorization from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and thorough security inspections by Israel’s Land Crossings Authority.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that the delivery was approved by the Security Cabinet and recommended by military leadership. The IDF emphasized that it is committed to facilitating humanitarian assistance in Gaza while ensuring that such aid does not fall into the hands of Hamas.

The decision, made during a recent cabinet meeting, allows humanitarian aid to be distributed throughout the Gaza Strip, not limited to designated distribution points. This approach faced opposition from some ministers, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who called for a renewed discussion and vote on the matter. His proposal was ultimately rejected.

Prime Minister Netanyahu defended the move, stating that the aid delivery aligns with military recommendations and is necessary to prevent a humanitarian crisis that could hinder ongoing military operations against Hamas. He asserted that Israel would take measures to prevent Hamas from seizing control of the aid distribution.

A senior official later clarified that this is a temporary measure, expected to last about a week, until distribution centers—primarily in southern Gaza under IDF security—are established and operated by American civilian companies.