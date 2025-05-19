Israeli police arrested a 27-year-old German tourist on Monday after he went to the US Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv, spat at the security guards, and left a suspicious backpack containing items used to make Molotov cocktails.

Police explosives disposal experts who were called to the scene inspected the bag and found flammable substances and glass bottles, which raised the suspicion that they were equipment for making Molotov cocktails.

After searching the city center, the police located the suspect and arrested him.

In his interrogation, the suspect connected himself to the incident and explained that he performed the act out of anger toward the American government.

The suspect was taken for further questioning at the police station, and the circumstances are being investigated by security officials.