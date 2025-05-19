Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is calling for Israel to be removed from the Eurovision Song Contest.

Speaking to the press, Sánchez likened the Jewish state to Russia and claimed that no one objected when it was expelled from the competition following its incursion into Ukraine.

He called the inclusion of Israel while excluding Russia a "double standard" and said they should not be allowed.

The Spanish Prime Minister concluded by sending a message of solidarity to the people of Ukraine and the people of Palestine, who are experiencing war and bombing.

Sánchez's statements come after Israel's Yuval Refael took second place in this year's contest, receiving the most audience points. Israel garnered 297 points from the public across Europe, while only receiving 60 from the judges.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett commented on Sánchez's remarks, hinting at the expulsion of Jews from Spain, writing: "Expulsion of Jews again?"