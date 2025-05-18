Israel’s representative for Eurovision 2025, Yuval Raphael , achieved an impressive result on Saturday night by finishing second in the grand final of the competition, held in Basel, Switzerland.

Raphael performed her song “New Day Will Rise” and received resounding applause from the audience. At the end of her performance, she declared from the stage, “Am Yisrael Chai” (The people of Israel live).

Israel garnered 297 points from the public across Europe, temporarily placing her in first, but she ultimately ranked second behind Austria’s representative, who finished in first place with the song “Wasted Love” and a total score of 436 points.

Israel finished with a total of 357 points but only 60 of those came from the juries: 12 points from Azerbaijan, 7 from France and Ireland, 6 from Croatia, 5 from the Netherlands, Albania, and Cyprus, 3 from Denmark and Germany, 2 from Ukraine and Finland, and 1 from Luxembourg, Greece, and Georgia.

The Israeli jury awarded 12 points to Greece. A surprise came when Ireland, which had been among the leaders in protests against Israel’s participation in the competition, gave Israel 7 points.

During Raphael’s performance, two attempts to storm the stage were reported. One woman sprayed paint at security personnel and was stopped, while another man tried to rush the stage but was apprehended.

At the press conference following the final, Raphael said, “It turns out you don’t need the juries for a high placement. I have no words except immense thanks and gratitude for being here. Thank you to the team and the people who supported me at an incredibly challenging level. Your voices reached me and echoed; every time there was a ‘boo,’ I saw the support from Israel and other places around the world. I’m here because of you.”

In her remarks, Raphael also referenced the 58 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza, expressing hope for their swift return.

Shortly before her performance, Raphael shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram account. Meanwhile, thousands of pro-Palestinian Arab protesters demonstrated outside the venue in opposition to Israel’s participation.

“I’m stepping onto the stage of the final and fulfilling a huge dream,” Raphael wrote. “Singing and performing is a dream I’ve always dared to dream. But I never imagined I’d also feel like an emissary. A voice-bearer. Something deep, powerful, and far more meaningful.”

She added, “I’m writing this with tears in my eyes. I feel responsibility, privilege, and a strong desire to give my all for you. This song is yours. You’re on this stage with me. Thank you for this privilege, thank you for the support. I love you.”