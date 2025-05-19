השהה נגן

In recent weeks, the Golani Brigade has been operating in the Morag Corridor between Hamas’ Khan Yunis and Rafah brigades. So far, the troops have neutralized hundreds of terrorist infrastructure sites, eliminated dozens of terrorists, and located dozens of terror tunnel shafts.

In recent days, Yahalom Unit soldiers, under the brigade's command, dismantled the tunnel into which the terrorists fled after they detonated the explosive device that killed Captain Noam Ravid and Staff Sergeant Yaly Seror, and injured two additional soldiers.

After detonating the explosive device, the terrorists escaped through a booby-trapped tunnel shaft toward an underground terror tunnel stretching hundreds of meters. In a precise operation, the soldiers located the tunnel route and dismantled it.

During the dismantling of the tunnel, another terrorist cell operating in the area and hiding inside the tunnel was eliminated.

IDF troops will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect Israeli civilians.