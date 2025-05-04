The names of two soldiers who fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip were cleared for publication this morning (Sunday).

Captain Noam Ravid, aged 23, from Sha'arei Tikva, and Staff Sergeant Yaly Seror, aged 20, from Omer, both soldiers in the Yahalom Unit, Combat Engineering Corps, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.

Their families have been notified.

During the incident in which Captain Noam Ravid and Staff Sergeant Yaly Seror fell, a soldier in the Yahalom Unit, Combat Engineering Corps, was severely injured.

In an additional incident, a reservist in the 7007th Battalion, 16th "Jerusalem" Brigade, was severely injured during combat in the northern Gaza Strip yesterday (Saturday).

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified.