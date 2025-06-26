US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Thursday morning visited Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva, after it was struck by an Iranian missile last week.

“This medical center is an amazing miracle,” he said, noting that the missile caused extensive damage but resulted in almost no casualties.

He emphasized that the hospital is a vital medical institution serving both Palestinians and Arabs, stating clearly: “This is not a military target — this is an important medical center.”

Last Thursday's Iranian missile attack was one of the larger barrages launched by the Iranian regime, and caused damage to at least seven impact sites, including three in Gush Dan and one at Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva, which sustained a direct hit. At the Ramat Gan strike, at least 20 buildings were damaged by the blast.

A spokesperson for Soroka confirmed that there was "damage to the hospital and extensive damage in various areas."

Dr. Shlomi Codish, Soroka's director, stated, "A missile struck the surgical inpatient building. This is a relatively old building, which has been evacuated from the departments. The building was severely damaged, and there is extensive damage to other buildings due to the blast. The entire staff was in protected areas."

He noted that all those injured suffered light injuries from the blast, stressing, "The building is only operational for life-saving cases. The teams are mapping out the area."