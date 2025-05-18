IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir conducted a field tour and situational assessment today (Sunday) in the northern Gaza Strip alongside the Southern Command commander, MG Yaniv Asor, the commander of the 162nd Division, BG Sagiv Dahan, and additional commanders.

The Chief of the General Staff spoke with the commanders and soldiers of the 401st Brigade operating in the field and approved plans for the continuation of the operation.

“This past weekend, we launched Operation ‘Gideon’s Chariots.’ We will continue until we dismantle the enemy’s combat ability and achieve a decisive defeat wherever we operate. We cannot go back to the reality of October 7th. We have two main objectives before us: the return of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas," Zamir told the troops.

The Chief of Staff noted that the IDF will "provide flexibility to the political echelon to advance any hostage deal. A hostage deal is not a halt, it is an achievement. We are actively working toward it."

Addressing the soldiers, he added: "Continue to operate, fulfill your missions, and strike the enemy. I am fully aware of the gravity of the moment and the challenges ahead of us. My deep appreciation, I have full confidence in you.”