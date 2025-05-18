Operation Gideon’s Chariots has begun

הפעילות בעזה והשמדת המנהרה דובר צה"ל

The IDF has confirmed that over the past day, IDF troops under the Southern Command—including both active duty and reservists have begun extensive ground operations throughout the northern and southern Gaza Strip as part of “Gideon’s Chariots".

Over the past week, the Israeli Air Force conducted a preliminary wave of strikes, striking over 670 Hamas terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip to disrupt enemy preparations and support ground operations.

Among the targets struck were weapon storage facilities, underground terrorist infrastructure sites, anti-tank missile launchers, as well as terrorists. The Israeli Air Force continues to provide consistent support to operating troops in the Gaza Strip.

Thus far, the troops have eliminated dozens of terrorists, dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites above and below ground, and are currently being deployed in key positions within the Gaza Strip.

The IDF stated that it will "continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip as required, in order to defend Israeli civilians."