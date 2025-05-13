The IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike on Tuesday against Hamas terrorists in a command and control center located in an underground terrorist infrastructure site beneath the European hospital in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The strike was unusually powerful, and according to reports, the target was Mohammad Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza and the head of the Hamas militant wing.

It is currently unknown if the strike was successful. According to local reports, four individuals were killed in the strike, the reports did not note their identities.

The strike comes as US President Donald Trump kicks off his official visit to the region, addressing the US-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh.

According to the IDF and ISA, prior to and during the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians and civilian infrastructure, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

The Hamas terrorist organization continues to use hospitals in the Gaza Strip for terrorist activity, demonstrating its cynical and brutal use of the civilian population in the hospital and its surroundings.