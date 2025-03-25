US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that increasing numbers of countries are looking to join the Abraham Accords, the groundbreaking agreements that normalized relations between Israel and four Arab states.

“You're going to see countries start to fill up the Abraham Accords, more and more countries want to join,” Trump said during a cabinet meeting at the White House, as quoted by The National. “So countries are starting to want to get involved very much with the Abraham Accords again.”

Vice President JD Vance criticized the Biden administration for failing to build upon the accords, accusing it of neglecting the initiative out of “political spite.”

"If you think about what happened with the Abraham Accords, one of the great diplomatic breakthroughs under the first Trump administration, really in the last 30 or 40 years of American history in the Middle East, and the Biden administration did absolutely nothing with it. Built on it, not at all, added zero additional countries. Purely out of political spite," Vance said.

He further stated, "The Biden administration, I think, hurt the United States and really hurt the project of world peace. That has changed. Luckily, about two months ago, we got a new President, and that President has given us the task of building out the Abraham Accords, adding new countries to it."

Vance emphasized the economic and technological opportunities the agreements create for participating nations.

"Really, what you see is a lot of these countries that have historical, ethnic, or religious hatreds want to build. They want to build new artificial intelligence. They want to build new real estate projects. They want their citizens to become rich and prosperous and peaceful, and they're setting to the side some of those old hatreds under the leadership of President Trump. It's early, but we made a lot of progress, and we'll keep on making progress," he said.

The Abraham Accords were signed at the White House in September 2020 by the UAE and Bahrain, with Morocco and Sudan joining soon after.

These nations became the first Arab countries to establish diplomatic relations with Israel since Jordan in 1994 and Egypt in 1979.