A 16-year-old Israeli from the Shfela region was arrested and taken for questioning in May 2025 on suspicion of committing security offenses, according to a joint statement released Friday by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Police.

The arrest was carried out as part of a joint operation involving the Shin Bet and the Central District Police’s Fraud and Cybercrime Unit.

The investigation revealed that the suspect had been in contact for several months with Iranian terrorist operatives online. He was instructed by them to purchase a new mobile phone and install a designated app for communication purposes.

Under the direction of his Iranian handlers, the suspect carried out numerous tasks, including hiding money, photographing sites, printing posters, and burning a paper and currency note bearing messages critical of the Prime Minister — all in exchange for payment. Additionally, while abroad on vacation, his handlers suggested an in-person meeting.

According to the statement, the suspect initially reported the contact to authorities but continued knowingly to cooperate with these Iranian elements, who are working to harm the State of Israel during wartime. He was tasked with operations of “a distinctly harmful nature to national security,” including arson, distributing inciting flyers, and photographing various sites, with his activities escalating over time.

A security official emphasized, “Security agencies urge parents to educate their teenagers about the dangers of online activity and contact with foreign entities that request information or offer tasks in exchange for payment.”

Authorities stressed that any contact with hostile actors against the State of Israel is strictly prohibited, and even if such contact may appear to be “harmless,” it constitutes a serious security offense.