Hamas’ internal security apparatus claimed on Monday that it had executed a Palestinian Arab several days ago who was suspected of passing information to Israeli intelligence.

According to the report, the agent, who was executed in northern Gaza, was recruited as a source for Israeli intelligence at the Erez crossing after being extorted into providing information in exchange for renewing his work permit in Israel.

"His interrogation revealed that Israeli intelligence assigned him several tasks, including receiving money and SIM cards via drones, photographing sites used by security personnel, details about the locations of schools and shelters for the displaced, spreading rumors against terrorist organizations, tracking terror operatives and providing information about their whereabouts, and photographing participants in funerals and the wounded in hospitals," it was claimed.

Hamas further warned residents of Gaza about what it described as "Israel’s intensified efforts to recruit agents, including through organizations involved in distributing humanitarian aid."

According to the statement, "In recent times, several suspects have been arrested for providing information to Israeli intelligence, and espionage tools were seized."

Hamas, which took over the Gaza Strip in a bloody coup in 2007, regularly claims to have captured “Israeli spies”, and many times it tries them and sentences them to death .

In September of 2022, Hamas authorities executed two Palestinian Arabs who were convicted of assisting Israel by giving it information that resulted in the deaths of two people.

In May of 2023, a military court in the Gaza Strip sentenced several Palestinian Arabs who were convicted of providing information to Israel to be executed by hanging and by firing squad.