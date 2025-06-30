Lebanon’s LBCI channel reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with developments in Syria, about Syria’s conditions for a peace agreement with Israel.

According to the report, the conditions include Israeli recognition of the regime of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, withdrawal from territories captured by Israel since last December and from the buffer zone in the Golan, a halt to Israeli airstrikes in Syria, and security arrangements in southern Syria — particularly along the border and the tri-border area with Jordan.

Most importantly, according to the report, Syria is demanding US guarantees for the agreements and American support for the Syrian regime.

In return, Syria would recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Axios reported earlier this month that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed interest in launching US-mediated negotiations with the new Syrian government.

According to the report, Netanyahu conveyed his interest during a recent meeting with US Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack. The Prime Minister is aiming to reach a revised security agreement with Damascus, ultimately leading to a full peace accord. This would mark the first direct diplomatic engagement between Israel and Syria since 2011.

The Israeli approach follows a shift in regional dynamics after al-Sharaa replaced the Assad regime. According to the Axios report, while Israeli officials initially voiced concerns over al-Sharaa's Turkish ties and urged Washington to proceed cautiously, President Donald Trump's recent meeting with al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia, followed by the lifting of US sanctions on Syria, prompted Jerusalem to reassess its stance.

On Sunday, Rabbi Abraham Cooper, an American rabbi who recently met in Damascus with al-Sharaa, said he believes a meeting between al-Sharaa and Netanyahu is not out of the question - as long as it is initiated by Trump.

In an interview with Kan News, Rabbi Cooper shared his impressions of al-Sharaa and said, “It’s true he’s an Islamist, but al-Sharaa speaks of a vision for his country that includes a united Syria with one army and equal rights. If he can achieve that, it would be a game-changer.”

Addressing potential relations with Israel, Cooper outlined two possible paths: short-term de-escalation and a political meeting brokered by Trump. “The only quick path would be if someone named Donald Trump invited both leaders — Israel’s Prime Minister and Syria’s President — to Washington to sit together for a few hours. That could change everything.”

According to Cooper, Syria’s president told him that resolving the conflict with Israel was a priority. “We intend to continue advancing this,” Cooper said, adding that al-Sharaa had expressed genuine interest in peace.