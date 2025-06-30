Sources within the haredi Knesset parties say that progress on the Draft Law may be possible in the near future, but warned that their voting boycott will continue until a significant breakthrough is achieved, Kan Reshet Bet reported Monday morning.

According to the report, negotiations are currently ongoing between Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein and haredi representative Ariel Atias, along with other officials, in an effort to reach an agreement on the wording of the law.

The haredi parties expressed anger over what they say was a promise that a Draft Law would be passed following the war with Iran. This promise, they say, has not been fulfilled, since a final draft of the bill is still far from being submitted.

On Monday, Shas and United Torah Judaism are expected to decide whether to reinstate their boycott of coalition-backed private member bills in protest over the lack of progress on the Draft Law.