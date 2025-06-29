Hostages Families to Trump: Earn Nobel Peace Prize with “Deal of All Deals”

The Hostages Families Forum responded to US President Donald Trump's Truth Social post calling for a ceasefire and hostage deal with the Hamas terrorist organization with a call for Trump to reach the "deal of all deals" and an AI-generated picture of the American President receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for bringing the hostages home.

"President Trump, now's the time for THE DEAL OF ALL DEALS, and bring ALL 50 HOSTAGES BACK HOME," the Forum wrote.

The group was responding to a post Trump made earlier Sunday in which he wrote, "MAKE THE DEAL IN GAZA. GET THE HOSTAGES BACK!!! DJT."

Trump stated on Friday that he hopes a ceasefire will be reached this week. “I think it’s close. I just spoke with some of the people involved. It’s a terrible situation that’s going on in Gaza, and we think within the next week, we’re going to get a ceasefire,” he told reporters.

50 hostages are still held captive in Gaza, over 600 days after they were kidnapped during the October 7 massacre. About 20 of the remaining hostages are believed to be still alive.

Samaria Governor Yossi Dagan has launched a campaign to nominate President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Nobel Peace Prize after the US and Israel greatly damaged Iran's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.