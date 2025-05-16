A controversial resolution recognizing the 77th anniversary of the "Nakba," the Arabic term utilized by Palestinian Arabs to describe what they view as the "catastrophe" or "disaster" associated with the establishment of the modern State of Israel, was introduced in the US Congress on Wednesday, according to JNS.

The legislation was spearheaded by Representatives Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN), all prominent members of the so-called "Squad" in the House, notorious for their anti-Israel views.

Rep. Tlaib issued a sharp statement upon the bill's introduction, saying, "The Makba never ended. Today, we are witnessing the Israeli apartheid regime carry out genocide in Gaza. It is a campaign to erase Palestinians from existence."

Tlaib has been a vocal critic of Israel ever since she took office and has continued her anti–Israel statements and actions during the war against Hamas in Gaza.

Tlaib criticized Israel’s alleged “apartheid system” after the Hamas October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, and also criticized the US for providing billions in funding “to support the apartheid government”.

She has refused to apologize or acknowledge fault in echoing the phrase "from the river to the sea," which she claimed represented Palestinian Arab freedom while most regard it as a call for Israel's extermination.

Tlaib also came under fire for a statement in which she accused the IDF of "bombing" a hospital in Gaza, which was actually hit by an Islamic Jihad rocket .

Omar’s criticism of Israel goes back to 2019, when she came under fire after she suggested on Twitter that Republicans were attacking her at the behest of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC.

She subsequently issued a half-hearted apology before ultimately deleting the controversial tweets.

In October of 2023, she caused an uproar and was criticized after she retweeted a photo of dead children and claimed that they died as a result of the IAF's bombing of Gaza. The photo was revealed to be a photo of children who died as a result of the Syrian army's nerve gas bombing.

She later was quick to blame Israel for an explosion at a hospital in Gaza which was ultimately proven to have been caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket.

Ocasio-Cortez, known by her initials AOC, also criticized Israel in 2019, when she criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News while arguing that criticizing Israel’s policies is not being antisemitic.

In a previous radio interview, Ocasio-Cortez said that Israel is “criminal” in its treatment of Palestinian Arabs, whom she said have no other choice but to “riot” against the Jewish state.

Last year, Ocasio-Cortez accused Israel of genocide against Palestinian Arabs. She later defended her usage of the term “genocide”, telling CNN that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has “crossed the threshold of intent.”

The resolution garnered additional sponsorship from several other Democratic representatives, including André Carson (D-IN), Summer Lee (D-PA), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Delia Ramirez (D-IL), Lateefah Simon (D-CA), and Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ).