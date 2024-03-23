US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) accused the State of Israel of "genocide" in a speech in the House Representatives last night (Friday).

“If you want to know what an unfolding genocide looks like, open your eyes,” the far-left 'Squad' member said. “It looks like the forced famine of 1.1 million innocents. It looks like thousands of children eating grass as their bodies consume themselves, while trucks of food are slowed and halted just miles away.”

She called on the American government to end the transfer of arms to Israel "in order to stop and prevent further atrocities. Honoring our alliances does not mean facilitating mass killing."

Ocasio-Cortez has been a frequent critic of Israel, both before and after the Hamas massacre of October 7. Less than a month after the Hamas massacre, she and her fellow Squad members voted against a Congressional resolution affirming that the US stands with Israel and supports the Jewish State's right to defend itself from Hamas' attempts to wipe out the Jewish people.

She later accused AIPAC, the largest pro-Israel lobbying group in the US, of being "one of the more racist and bigoted PACs in Congress," an "extremist" group, and "no friend to American democracy."

In July of last year, Ocasio-Cortez boycotted a speech by Israeli President Isaac Herzog before Congress.

Despite her anti-Israel bona fides, Ocasio-Cortez was targeted by anti-Israel activists earlier this month for not being anti-Israel enough.

The Congresswoman was accosted by activists at a Brooklyn movie theater demanding that she directly accuse Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

Ocasio-Cortez told the activist who got in her face with his phone, "I need you to understand that this is not OK."

“It’s not OK that there’s a genocide happening and you’re not actively against it," the activist claimed.

"You're lying," Ocasio-Cortez said before attempting to walk away. The activists continued to follow her and her Riley Roberts.