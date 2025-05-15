Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, a member of the Security Cabinet, sent an official letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, demanding an urgent Cabinet meeting to discuss advancing the death penalty law for terrorists.

Ben Gvir claims that Netanyahu has been delaying the law’s progress for two years, in violation of the coalition agreement signed between Otzma Yehudit and Likud.

“Before joining the government, we signed an agreement stating that your government would pass the death penalty law for terrorists. We all agreed that there is no alternative to passing this law, as it alone delivers justice for the murdered and their families, and for the entire State of Israel – and it has the power to create a balance of deterrence against terrorism,” Ben Gvir wrote at the opening of his letter.

Ben Gvir argued that despite the law passing its preliminary reading, its progress was halted on the Prime Minister’s orders.

“Two years have passed since then, and apart from passing the law in a preliminary reading, you have not allowed us to continue advancing it,” Ben Gvir wrote, adding that he has changed the policy toward terrorists in prisons but does not understand the delay in advancing the death penalty law.

“Does the person who murdered Tze’ela Gez, may her memory be blessed, last night not deserve this punishment? Should someone who murders children and infants, who acts with the greatest depravity, continue to remain alive?!” Ben Gvir questioned in his letter.