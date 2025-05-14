Following the release of American-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander from Hamas captivity, Simon, whose son served with Alexander in the Golani Brigade's 51st Battalion, spoke on Wednesday with Radio 103FM.

Shared that Alexander replaced his son on the weekend of the October 7th Massacre.

Simon said that the condemnation of the Alexander family on social media infuriated him.

"I'm in a storm of emotions. My son is in the 51st Battalion. My son got to live thanks to Edan Alexander. He's from his company, from his training base," he said.

"We got back from Vienna on Thursday afternoon. He called his commander and asked: 'Do you need me?' The commander answered that Edan would stay on base for the weekend, and he could come back on Friday," the father recounted.

"Yesterday, my son showed me a message from Edan Alexander. He asked my son yesterday if there was anyone still alive from the company. Edan wanted to meet his crew, and he asked his friends if they were still alive when he got back," he added.