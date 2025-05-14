IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir visited the Ground Forces National Training Center on Wednesday, accompanied by the Head of the Personnel Directorate, MG Dado Bar Kalifa, the Deputy Commander of the Southern Command, MG (res.) Yossi Bachar, the Commander of the Ground Forces National Training Center, BG Kobi Heller, and additional commanders.

As part of the visit, the Chief of the General Staff joined an operation simulation of the 7th Brigade ahead of its return to combat, and was impressed by the quality of command and dedication within the brigade.

In addition, the Chief of the General Staff spoke with reservist commanders and expressed his appreciation for the reservists who report for every mission and every call in service of the State’s security.

“I am aware of the weight of the mission, the responsibility, and the burden we place on you and your families. When we call you up, we do so with utmost reverence, only after in-depth discussions at the General Staff level, after carefully analyzing the missions and assessing the challenges," the Chief of Staff told the reservists.

"The only consideration before me—before us—is the security of the State. There is no other consideration. Only the safety of our civilians. No one else will do this. We are all here together for this mission," he added.