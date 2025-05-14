As President Trump visits Doha, Laurie Cardoza Moore has written to him respectfully demanding an end to Qatari influence over American K-12 and university education.

Cardoza-Moore, who serves as President of Proclaiming Justice to The Nations, has been advocating for education reform nationwide for over a decade, after the home-schooling mother of five found in Tennessee a Qatari-funded Pearson published textbook, Human Geography, which legitimized a Hamas suicide bombing at Sbarro, a Jerusalem Pizzeria.

In a letter to President Trump, Cardoza-Moore, whose Focus on Israel television program reaches billions worldwide, wrote: “If Doha wants to turn a new page with Washington, they must leave American education to America and stop funding the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel, and anti-America propaganda in US and Qatari classrooms.”

She continued: “For decades, Qatar has pumped billions of dollars into American school curriculum, textbooks, and university faculties to push subversive and divisive anti-American, anti-Semitic, and anti-Israel content. Doha’s influence over our children’s education stands in direct conflict with the MAGA agenda and must be stopped.”

As a proud Trump supporter of the President’s policies with regards to our Jewish brethren in Israel, Cardoza-Moore went on to bless the President on behalf of millions of Evangelical Christians globally: “I speak in the name of millions of Bible-believing Christians who pray for you daily. We pray that this Middle East trip produces great dividends for the American people, brings global peace closer, and freedom for the remaining 58 Israeli hostages in Gaza. At the same time, we, following former President Ronald Reagan’s negotiations approach, must ‘Trust, but Verify’ with regards to negotiating a relationship with Qatar, because we have already seen the destruction they have done to our children as a Trojan horse in our schools.”

She gave a stark warning for the future: “We need not look further than our K-12 and university campuses to see massive support for the enemies of America. How can American-born students chant in support of Hamas, Iran, and the Houthis? How can they post online in support of Bin Laden? This is not a coincidence. It is the culmination of decades of cunning Qatari interference in our sovereignty. It comes straight out of the Muslim Brotherhood Manifesto and the Communist playbook to destroy us from within. For generations, weak American leaders have sold our children’s education and their future to the highest bidder. How can our government defund institutions like Harvard and Columbia while allowing the free flow of Qatari propaganda, cash, and influence? We must demand the end to Qatari anti-American, anti-Semitic, and anti-Israel indoctrination in our school system and in their school system.”

In closing, Cardoza-Moore wrote, “If we are going to ‘Make America Great Again’, we must begin with taking back control of our children’s education and then demanding an investigation of the anti-American, anti-Semiti,c and anti-Israel indoctrination in the education systems worldwide.”