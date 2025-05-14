In developed countries with robust healthcare, the rate of children under 18 orphaned by both parents is minuscule, far less than 0.01%.

Tragically, the Weinberg children are about to join this tiny percentage. After losing their mother one year ago after a two-year fight for her life, these seven children, ages three through fifteen years old, are watching their father on his deathbed.

Weinberg previously supported his family as a computer technician and received the foreboding diagnosis only a few months ago. He is now in home hospice care, with water on his lungs that cannot be drained. Connected to oxygen, he is struggling to breathe.

Weinberg’s mother has taken in her grandchildren and is barely managing to care for them and their dying father. Besides the unthinkable emotional state of the family, the financial burden of raising these orphans is debilitating. The Weinberg children need the Jewish community to heed their awful state and support them.

