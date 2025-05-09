For those who dream of living in Jerusalem—not just visiting, not just passing through, but really living—there’s a new reason to fall in love with the city all over again.

Adjacent to Givat Shaul, Kiryat Moshe, and Beit Hakerem, and just minutes away from Har Nof, a remarkable development is taking shape—quietly transformative, yet undeniably bold. Welcome to Ir Olam, a masterfully planned quarter that brings together everything you need: a home, a workplace, a place to gather and to live fullyת all in one harmonious setting.

Rooted in Excellence

For developer Akiva Zuravin, the visionary behind the acclaimed Jerusalem Estates (Schneller), Ir Olam is a natural evolution of his vision for quality living in Israel’s capital. “When you combine professionalism and excellence, the result is something beyond,” Zuravin reflects. “With Ir Olam, we took everything we know and raised the bar. It integrates luxurious private residences, cutting-edge office towers, a boutique shopping boulevard, shuls, green rooftops, and carefully curated community spaces—all designed with cohesion, clarity, and grace.”

An Architectural Landmark

The project was crafted by the world-renowned Yashar Architects, whose work defines much of Israel’s modern skyline. “In my forty years as an architect, I’ve observed the transformation of Jerusalem,” principal architect Avner Yashar shares. “It’s thrilling to see the city finally undergoing genuine expansion and development. To take part in that process is an honor. Ir Olam, for us, is our most significant project, not just in scale but in scope.”

Noting the wide-reaching impact that Ir Olam will have he notes, “What was once a purely industrial area is now becoming a catalyst for renewal throughout the western part of the city, connecting neighborhoods and elevating the standard of living across the entire area.”

Reserved for true connoisseurs.

Innovation Meets Intuition

Situated on the historic grounds of the former Givat Shaul flour mill, Ir Olam is being built to the highest environmental and engineering standards, including LEED Platinum certification for its commercial towers. The design pays tribute to Jerusalem’s history and heritage while ushering in a new era of urban refinement.

But beyond its striking exterior, Ir Olam was conceived with the user in mind at every level. Yashar and his team consulted with international experts to ensure that each element of the project is not only aesthetic but intuitively functional. From the flow of the underground parking to the placement of the on-site supermarket, from acoustic insulation to lighting and navigation, every touchpoint is designed to serve the real lives of residents and visitors—quietly, seamlessly, and with elegance.

Elevated Living

Discerning families and professionals will find themselves at home in one of three soaring residential towers, offering panoramic views and expansive floor plans that can be tailored to individual lifestyles. The massive, magnificently designed lobby features an attended reception and discreet concierge services. Residents enjoy access to private wellness facilities— including a full-sized pool, gym and saunas, serene rooftop gardens, fully equipped conference rooms, shuls, lounges and more.

Perfectly Placed

With its prime location in the very heart of the city, Ir Olam offers easy access to all of Jerusalem via the light rail lines, while proximity to Highway 16 and the central train station ensures seamless connectivity to the rest of the country.

A New Chapter in Jerusalem’s Story

Ir Olam stands at the intersection of Jerusalem’s past and future, revitalizing a storied neighborhood through a multifaceted environment that brings living, working, and community together. Its strategic location, meticulously designed spaces, and investment in meaningful public resources reflect a broader movement toward sustainable urban transformation.

With each detail deliberately considered, Ir Olam is less a development and more a destination.

